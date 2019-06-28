Alter Bridge unveil video for riff-heavy new song “Wouldn’t You Rather”: Stream

Alter Bridge, photo by Dan Sturgess

Alter Bridge recently announced a new album, Walk the Sky, which is out October 18th. Now, the band has unleashed the debut single off the album. Watch the video for the track “Wouldn’t You Rather” below.

“Wouldn’t You Rather” is a dark, pummeling rock anthem with huge riffs and powerful vocals. The accompanying Dan Sturgess-directed music video showcases high-octane live footage of band members Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips performing the song in black room with bright, white lighting shining through.



Alter Bridge also recently announced a co-headlining North American tour with Skillet to support Walk the Sky. The trek, dubbed “The Victorious Sky Tour,” will kick off September 22nd in Baltimore, Maryland, and run through an October 25th date in Orlando, Florida. Most of the stops will feature support from special guest Dirty Honey.

(Buy: Tickets to Alter Bridge’s Upcoming Shows)

“It’s kinda like a John Carpenter movie – this old school synth-wave kind of vibe,” Tremonti tells Kerrang! of the new album. “Somebody might hear the record and have no idea that was intended, but for a batch of songs I tapped into some old loops that I either created or found randomly online, and worked with them in the background to inspire me to go in a different direction. I loved working like that!

He continued, “Like I said, we challenge ourselves to not repeat ourselves and find new inspiration to add a different layer to what we do. It’s particularly challenging when you’ve had so many records, but when I showed Myles what I was thinking he absolutely loved it and was on board right away.”

To pre-order Walk the Sky, go here.