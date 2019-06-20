America’s Got Talent contestant mashes up Beethoven and System of a Down on guitar: Watch

Marcin Patrzalek on America's Got Talent, via NBC

A young guitarist wowed judges and the audience on the most recent episode of America’s Got Talent with an audition that mashed up Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony” with System of a Down’s “Toxicity”.

Before taking the stage, Marcin Patrzalek, an 18-year-old kid from Poland who is relocating to the States for college, told emcee Terry Crews, “What I do is quite weird and quite experimental.”



Patrzalek started out his performance by playing the famous Beethoven piece with some impressive fretwork while adding an element of percussion via his dexterous hands.

After a slight pause, he broke into the title track off System of Down’s classic 2001 album, Toxicity, almost sounding like a full band despite the fact he was only armed with an acoustic guitar.

Patrzalek ended up getting four “yes” votes from the judges, moving on to the next round of America’s Got Talent. Watch the full performance below.