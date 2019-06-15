Menu
André 3000 spotted playing his flute at an airport terminal

The former Outkast frontman still does weird better than anyone

Outkast, photo by Philip Cosores
Outkast, photo by Philip Cosores

André 3000, aka Andre Benjamin, can keep himself busy. On Friday, the ex-Outkast frontman was seen playing his flute at an airport terminal while waiting for his flight.

Latino USA producer Antonia Cereijido caught the moment, tweeting, “I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40 min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000. And then it WAS.”

Don’t believe her? Cereijido took a selfie with him for photo evidence as you can see below. What’s more, she even confirmed the instrument. “For everyone saying it’s not a flute,” she later tweeted. “I specifically asked him and he said it’s a double flute.”

Sadly, she could not confirm if he was also enjoying a green half caf, half decaf, mint mocha latte with foam on the bottom in a vase…

