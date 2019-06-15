André 3000 spotted playing his flute at an airport terminal

Outkast, photo by Philip Cosores

André 3000, aka Andre Benjamin, can keep himself busy. On Friday, the ex-Outkast frontman was seen playing his flute at an airport terminal while waiting for his flight.

Latino USA producer Antonia Cereijido caught the moment, tweeting, “I saw a man walking around my terminal playing a flute for 40 min and was losing my mind because I thought it was André 3000. And then it WAS.”



Don’t believe her? Cereijido took a selfie with him for photo evidence as you can see below. What’s more, she even confirmed the instrument. “For everyone saying it’s not a flute,” she later tweeted. “I specifically asked him and he said it’s a double flute.”

For everyone saying it’s not a flute- I specifically asked him and he said it’s a double flute — Antonia Cereijido (@antoniacere) June 15, 2019

Sadly, she could not confirm if he was also enjoying a green half caf, half decaf, mint mocha latte with foam on the bottom in a vase…