Angie McMahon announces debut album, Salt, shares “And I Am a Woman”: Stream

Australia’s Angie McMahon has announced her debut full-length effort, Salt. Due out July 26th via Dualtone/AWAL Records, the effort follows March’s A Couple of Songs EP.

A number of tracks off the record have already been revealed, including “Pasta”, “Missing Me”, “Keeping Time”, and “Slow Mover”. Today, McMahon is giving us another dash of Salt with “And I Am a Woman”. The song is a slow burning but focused fight with perceptions and understanding of gender equality. As is typically the case with her music, is McMahon’s husky, emotive vocal performance that catches the ear, pulling it towards her and forcing you to pay attention.



As McMahon explained of the track to BrooklynVegan,

“This song started as a heated conversation, but I had to finish it on my own and make it into music, because I didn’t feel like talking, I felt like yelling. I wanted the hurting to be obvious.

There are all these things that our society teaches us about bodies, spaces, choices, feelings, safety, that we have to question and unlearn and do better with. Sometimes I can’t articulate my sadness and my anger, and I want to do better at expressing myself when it comes to the language of equality and change.

I loved writing this, because I didn’t have to hold anything in.”

Listen to “And I Am a Woman” below.

Pre-orders for Salt are now live. You can also catch Angie McMahon supporting the record when she returns to tour the States this fall alongside Hozier. Search for tickets here.

Salt Artwork:

Salt Tracklist:

01. Play the Game

02. Soon

03. Keeping Time

04. Slow Mover

05. Missing Me

06. Push

07. Pasta

08. Standout

09. Mood Song

10. And I Am a Woman

11. If You Call