Anton Yelchin in Love, Antosha

Anton Yelchin died in a “freak” accident three years ago at the age of 27. Now, a new documentary called Love, Antosha takes a closer look at the flourishing actor whose journey was tragically cut short.

Over the course of 92 minutes, the film captures Yelchin’s young but impressive professional life. There are also segments dedicated to family, hobbies, and relationships in an attempt to highlight the Russian actor’s story beyond Hollywood and the big screen.



Love, Antosha incorporates old video footage and photos, in addition to interview snippets with fellow actors like Willem Dafoe, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Chris Pine. Director J.J. Abrams also makes an appearance, as does Yelchin’s former co-star and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart.

Check out a moving trailer below.

Directed by Garret Price, the Yelchin documentary originally premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It will hit hit theaters August 2nd.

Yelchin’s final movie was Thoroughbreds, released in 2017.