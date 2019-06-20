Just a few months back, Arctic Monkeys played their biggest headlining show ever in Mexico City. That historic March concert is now the focus of a new short film titled Live in Mexico.

The nearly seven-minute visual captures the band’s visit to the Foro Sol Stadium on March 24th, including backstage tour footage. It was helmed by filmmaker Ben Chappell, who directed the Arctic Monkeys’ previous short films Warp Speed Chic from 2018 and 2011’s Suck It.



That evening in Foro Sol Stadium, Alex Turner & co. ran through 21 songs, including many off their latest album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The indie rockers’ set also featured an extended outro rendition of “Four Out of Five”, as well as an alternate version of “Star Treatment” in which Turner tweaked the opening lyrics to, “I just wanted to be one of The Hives.”

Check out Live in Mexico below.

Earlier this year, Arctic Monkeys made their ACL TV debut with a six-song performance.