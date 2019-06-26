Menu
Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus team up for new Charlie’s Angels song

Cyrus took to Twitter to confirm what's sure to be the biggest pop collaboration of the year

on June 26, 2019, 2:02pm
Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus are teaming up for what’s sure to be the year’s biggest pop collaboration. The trio’s as-yet-untitled collaborative single was recorded for the soundtrack to the new Charlie’s Angels film.

Rumors of the mega collab surfaced earlier this week after a social media account for Charlie’s Angels tagged all three artists in a since-deleted post, according to Pop Crave. On Wednesday afternoon, Cyrus officially confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, “WE ARE COMING” @CharliesAngels @ArianaGrande @LanaDelRey” Grande also posted something similar on Instagram, as well as announced that a trailer is coming tomorrow, June 27th. 

trailer tomorrow 👼🏼

The Charlie’s Angels single marks the first time Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey have appeared on one track, though it’s not as though each musician has been quiet the last few months. Grande has been busy promoting Sweetener and thank u next on the road, while Cyrus just released her She is Coming EP. Del Rey, meanwhile, recently covered Sublime and continues to tease her impending Norman Fucking Rockwell album, due out sometime before year’s end.

As for the Charlie’s Angels sequel, it stars Kristen StewartNaomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The film is scheduled to hit theaters November 15th.

