Ariana Grande announces new US tour dates

Ariana Grande has added a new leg of US tour dates to her ongoing “Sweetener World Tour”.
Between November 9th and December 21st, Grande will visit 19 cities across the country, including Brooklyn, Nashville, Raleigh, Miami, Phoenix, and beyond.
Tickets to the newly announced shows go on sale June 26th.
See Grande’s updated tour itinerary below, and you can tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.
Also, please sure to leave the tomatoes at home.
Ariana Grande 2019 Tour Dates:
06/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
07/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/11 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart House Arena
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/17 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
08/19 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
08/20 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
08/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
08/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
08/27 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
08/28 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
08/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
09/01 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
09/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
09/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
09/08 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
09/09 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
09/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
09/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
09/15 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
09/19 – Sheefield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena
09/22 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/23 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
09/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
10/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/03 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
10/05 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena
10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
10/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
10/13 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
11/09 – Nassau, NY @ Nassau Memorial Coliseum
11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
11/17 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/27 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
12/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/03 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
12/05 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/07 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
12/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
12/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
12/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
