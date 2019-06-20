Ariana Grande announces new US tour dates

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has added a new leg of US tour dates to her ongoing “Sweetener World Tour”.

Between November 9th and December 21st, Grande will visit 19 cities across the country, including Brooklyn, Nashville, Raleigh, Miami, Phoenix, and beyond.



Tickets to the newly announced shows go on sale June 26th.

See Grande’s updated tour itinerary below, and you can tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.

Also, please sure to leave the tomatoes at home.

Ariana Grande 2019 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

07/01 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart House Arena

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/17 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

08/19 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

08/20 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

08/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

08/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

08/27 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

08/28 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

08/30 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

09/01 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

09/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

09/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

09/08 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

09/09 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

09/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

09/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

09/15 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

09/17 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

09/19 – Sheefield, UK @ FlyDSA Arena

09/22 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/23 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

10/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/03 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

10/05 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena

10/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

10/10 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

10/13 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

11/09 – Nassau, NY @ Nassau Memorial Coliseum

11/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

11/17 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/27 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

12/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum

12/03 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

12/05 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/07 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

12/09 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

12/13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

12/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

12/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Revisit Grande’s recent collaboration with Victoria Monét, “Monopoly”: