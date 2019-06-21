ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, Tyga, and YG appear on Mustard’s new song “On GOD”: Stream

ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg

ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg have connected for the second time in as many months. Following “Pups” from May, the two leading ASAP Mob members are back at it again for new song “On GOD”.

Helmed by producer Mustard and also featuring contributions from Tyga and YG, the track is fastened with serious, dramatic strings. All four rappers mean business, too, as they turn one barking, no-nonsense bar after another.



“On GOD” is taken from Mustard’s upcoming album, Perfect Ten, due out June 28th. The full-length also includes “100 Bands” featuring Quavo and “Pure Water” featuring Migos. Mustard will hit the road soon opening for Future and Meek Mill’s co-headlining “Legendary Nights Tour”, and tickets can be purchased here.

ASAP Ferg’s Still Striving mixtape dropped back in 2017, while ASAP Rocky’s impressive Testing album hit shelves last year.