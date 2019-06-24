Avril Lavigne announces first tour in five years

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne will return to the road this September for her first tour in five years.

The veteran pop singer will embark on 15-date outing in support of hew new album, Head Above Water, which was released back in February.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 28th, with $1 from each purchase going to The Avril Lavigne Foundation and its support people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities.

You can also purchase tickets here.

Avril Lavigne 2019 Tour Dates:

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/15 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/01 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

10/03 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/05 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre For Performing Arts

10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/09 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino