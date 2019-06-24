Avril Lavigne announces first tour in five years

Avril Lavigne will return to the road this September for her first tour in five years.
The veteran pop singer will embark on 15-date outing in support of hew new album, Head Above Water, which was released back in February.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 28th, with $1 from each purchase going to The Avril Lavigne Foundation and its support people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities.
You can also purchase tickets here.
Avril Lavigne 2019 Tour Dates:
09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/15 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/01 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport
10/03 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/05 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre For Performing Arts
10/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/09 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino