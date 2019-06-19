Menu
B Boys share unapologetic new single “Pressure Inside”: Stream

Along with a raw music video for the song off the New York trio's upcoming sophomore LP Dudu

on June 19, 2019, 1:30pm
B Boys Pressure Inside Music Video Dudu
B Boys' "Pressure Inside"

Last month, B Boys announced their sophomore LP Dudu. Ahead of its release on July 26th via Captured Records, the New York trio have released a new song and video, “Pressure Inside”, as a follow-up to lead single “I Want”.

“Pressure Inside” is a brash and explosive effort, with the group bringing a raw, unapologetic energy to the cut. The complementary music video is similarly in-your-face, using a minimalist black-and-white set-up to emphasize the track’s inherent intensity.

Watch for yourself below.

In other news, next month, the band will hit the road with Bodega to support Dudu. Check out the full itinerary now.

