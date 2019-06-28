BABYMETAL announce new album Metal Galaxy

BABYMETAL

Japanese pop-metal band BABYMETAL have announced the release of their third album, Metal Galaxy, which is due this fall via Cooking Vinyl Records.

The follow-up to 2016’s Metal Resistance is due October 11th, and will feature the previously released songs “Distortion”, “Elevator Girl”, and the brand-new “Pa Pa Ya!” (featuring Thai rapper F.HERO), which dropped yesterday.



According to a press release, the album “is about an odyssey the band must take to the Metal Galaxy, a trajectory thrust upon them by the Fox God sending the band on a darker path. Each song brings them closer to their desired destination.”

As previously reported, BABYMETAL will embark on their first full-scale North American headlining tour beginning September 4th in Orlando, Florida. The tour runs through an October 16th show in Seattle, Washington, with Swedish metal band Avatar supporting most dates. Get tickets here.

Metal Galaxy marks the band’s first album with two singers instead of three, after Yuimetal decided to pursue a solo career under her name Mizuno Yui. Vocalists Su-metal and Moametal remain, along with their backing band.

Pre-orders for Metal Galaxy are available at BabyMetalStore.com.

Metal Galaxy Artwork: