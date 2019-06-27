BABYMETAL unveil new song “Pa Pa Ya” in advance of new album: Stream

Babymetal

BABYMETAL continue to release new music in advance of their as-yet-untitled third album. The Japanese pop-metal band’s latest single, “Pa Pa Ya”, features a guest appearance from Thai musician F.Hero.

The infectious “Pa Pa Ya” has BABYMETAL’s signature pop-meets-metal vibe, but adds a bit of anthemic punk-rock in the verses. At around the 2:25 mark, F.Hero delivers a raspy rap.



The new track follows the previously released song “Elevator Girl”, which arrived last month. As of yet, there’s no release date for BABYMETAL’s next album.

(Buy: Tickets to BABYMETAL’s Upcoming Tour)

As previously reported, BABYMETAL will embark on their first full-scale U.S. headlining tour later this year. The 20-date trek, which features support from Avatar, kicks off September 4th in Orlando, Florida, and runs through an October 16th show in Seattle, Washington.