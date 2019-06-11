Banks, photo by Steph Wilson

Banks returned this month with “Gimme”, her first music in nearly two years. Now, she’s finally announced the new album from which the track originates, III.

Due out July 12th via Harvest Records, III follows Banks’ 2016 full-length, The Altar. A press release describes the album is the result of “a self-imposed period of quiet and reflection.” As Banks herself says,



“It documents a major growth spurt. Of self-acceptance, letting go, forgiveness, and deep love. It has been painful to realize that life is not black and white. Romanticism leads to fierce reality checks, which leads to wisdom, which leads to deeper empathy which leads to greater love. This album documents the cycle.”

“Gimme” was our first listen, and the announcement comes along with a new single, “Look What You’re Doing to Me”. Featuring Francis and the Lights, the gingerly auto-tuned track can be streamed below.

Pre-orders for Banks’ III are now live. The album art and tracklist are below.

III Artwork:

III Tracklist:

01. Till Now

02. Gimme

03. Contaminated

04. Stroke

05. Godless

06. Sawzall

07. Look What You’re Doing To Me ft. Francis and the Lights

08. Hawaiian Mazes

09. Alaska

10. Propaganda

11. The Fall

12. If We Were Made of Water

13. What About Love

Banks will tour behind the new album with the simply title “III Tour”. After a record release show in Chicago, the full trek will launch in early September. Find the full itinerary below, and check for tickets here.

Banks “III Tour” 2019 Dates:

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Vans

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL

09/04 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/14-15 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre

09/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/20-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/04-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

10/18 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

10/19 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

11/01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/04 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger

11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen

11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen

11/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

11/19 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11/21 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon