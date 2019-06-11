Banks returned this month with “Gimme”, her first music in nearly two years. Now, she’s finally announced the new album from which the track originates, III.
Due out July 12th via Harvest Records, III follows Banks’ 2016 full-length, The Altar. A press release describes the album is the result of “a self-imposed period of quiet and reflection.” As Banks herself says,
“It documents a major growth spurt. Of self-acceptance, letting go, forgiveness, and deep love. It has been painful to realize that life is not black and white. Romanticism leads to fierce reality checks, which leads to wisdom, which leads to deeper empathy which leads to greater love. This album documents the cycle.”
“Gimme” was our first listen, and the announcement comes along with a new single, “Look What You’re Doing to Me”. Featuring Francis and the Lights, the gingerly auto-tuned track can be streamed below.
Pre-orders for Banks’ III are now live. The album art and tracklist are below.
III Artwork:
III Tracklist:
01. Till Now
02. Gimme
03. Contaminated
04. Stroke
05. Godless
06. Sawzall
07. Look What You’re Doing To Me ft. Francis and the Lights
08. Hawaiian Mazes
09. Alaska
10. Propaganda
11. The Fall
12. If We Were Made of Water
13. What About Love
Banks will tour behind the new album with the simply title “III Tour”. After a record release show in Chicago, the full trek will launch in early September. Find the full itinerary below, and check for tickets here.
Banks “III Tour” 2019 Dates:
07/11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Vans
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL
09/04 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
09/14-15 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre
09/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/20-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/04-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
10/18 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
10/19 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
11/01 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
11/02 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
11/04 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger
11/14 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen
11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen
11/17 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
11/19 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
11/21 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon