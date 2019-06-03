Earlier this spring, Banks revealed “Gimme”, a single off her forthcoming album, III. Now, the R&B singer is announcing a corresponding North American trek. “The III Tour” takes place across this fall, marking her first such outing since 2017.
Dates officially kick off September 3rd and extend until October 19th. Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Chicago, and Denver are marked on the itinerary. Banks will also make stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Miami.
Additionally, “The III Tour” includes music festivals like Atlanta’s Music Midtown, Austin City Limits, and Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 14th via LiveNation. They will also be available here.
Find Banks’ full tour schedule below.
Banks 2019 Tour Dates:
07/11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Vans
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL
09/04 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
09/14-15 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre
09/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/20-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Oprheum Theatre
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
10/04-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
10/18 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
10/19 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
III is expected sometime this year and follows 2016’s The Altar. Speaking to TIDAL, Banks said the new LP is about growth. “[It’s] about going from being a romantic who’s a bit naive and hopeful to being a wise woman,” she said. “But in between you go through pain and you learn people can lie and you learn those hard lessons that are quite painful.”
While we await more news, revisit her “Gimme” video: