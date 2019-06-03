Banks

Earlier this spring, Banks revealed “Gimme”, a single off her forthcoming album, III. Now, the R&B singer is announcing a corresponding North American trek. “The III Tour” takes place across this fall, marking her first such outing since 2017.

Dates officially kick off September 3rd and extend until October 19th. Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Chicago, and Denver are marked on the itinerary. Banks will also make stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Miami.



Additionally, “The III Tour” includes music festivals like Atlanta’s Music Midtown, Austin City Limits, and Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 14th via LiveNation. They will also be available here.

Find Banks’ full tour schedule below.

Banks 2019 Tour Dates:

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ House of Vans

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL

09/04 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/06 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/11 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

09/14-15 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre

09/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/20-23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Oprheum Theatre

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

10/04-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

10/18 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

10/19 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

III is expected sometime this year and follows 2016’s The Altar. Speaking to TIDAL, Banks said the new LP is about growth. “[It’s] about going from being a romantic who’s a bit naive and hopeful to being a wise woman,” she said. “But in between you go through pain and you learn people can lie and you learn those hard lessons that are quite painful.”

While we await more news, revisit her “Gimme” video: