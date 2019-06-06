Barack Obama launches podcast network with Spotify

Barack Obama

Life after The White House has been quite productive for the Obamas. After inking a multi-year agreement with Netflix, Barack and Michelle Obama are now joining the podcast game.

As Billboard reports, the Obamas just signed an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Spotify. The pair will produce podcasts on the streaming platform under their Higher Ground banner. Per their deal, the former president himself is expected to “develop, produce, and appear” on select podcast programs.



“We’ve always believed in the value of entertaining, thought-provoking conversation,” Barack commented in a statement. “It helps us build connections with each other and open ourselves up to new ideas. We’re excited about Higher Ground Audio because podcasts offer an extraordinary opportunity to foster productive dialogue, make people smile and make people think, and, hopefully, bring us all a little closer together.”

(Read: Barack Obama’s Favorite Songs and Films of 2018)

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to amplify voices that are too often ignored or silenced altogether, and through Spotify, we can share those stories with the world,” added Michelle. “Our hope is that through compelling, inspirational storytelling, Higher Ground Audio will not only produce engaging podcasts, but help people connect emotionally and open up their minds — and their hearts.”

Details on the kind of podcast content they’ll produce for Spotify haven’t yet been revealed. But the Obamas’ foray into the podcast world could not have come at a better time; a report earlier this spring detailed the exponential growth of the industry in just the last 12 months.

Below, check out an episode of our Kyle Meredith With… podcast with special guests The National.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public