Baroness, photo by Pam Strohm

After releasing a few singles from their forthcoming album, Baroness are sharing the entire 17-song Gold & Grey in full. It’s streaming now via NPR ahead of its June 14th release date.

Recorded by Dave Friddman of Mercury Rev and Flaming Lips fame, the record calls back to the sprawling conceptualization of Yellow & Green, but in a firmly new musical territory, no longer easily classifiable as metal or sludge. As the singles have proven, the addition of guitarist Gina Gleason and an organic, loose recording process have resulted in one of Baroness’ most esoteric, melodic, and personal collection of songs.



“This is the most clear representation of the artistic vision I have for the band that we’ve ever done,” guitarist and singer John Baizley said in a press release. “Where Purple was me lyrically trying to work out how to adjust to a new normal, I think Gold & Grey is a more grown-up and more subtle collection of words that reflect how I am trying to deal with the longer term effects of having experienced so many terrible things. I choose to use the band as a place where I can take all of this stress, pain, anxiety, all these realities, and make them something good.”

(Buy: Tickets to Baroness’ Upcoming Shows)

On the album’s “off the cuff” recording process, he added to NPR: “I made sure everyone understood that we didn’t have to worry about things like brevity, or efficiency. What we needed to do was expand.”

The band is currently touring the Northeast, playing intimate acoustic sets at independent record stores, including a show tonight at Creep Records in Philadelphia and a full-band show at Rough Trade in Brooklyn for the album release this Friday. A full-scale North America tour will follow this summer.

Stream Gold & Grey in its entirety at NPR.