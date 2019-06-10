Bat for Lashes announces new album, Lost Girls, shares “Kids in the Dark”: Stream

Bat for Lashes, photo by Logan White

Bat for Lashes has announced a new album called Lost Girls. The record follows 2016’s The Bride and is due out September 6th via AWAL Recordings.

According to a press release, the new full-length is the “mischievous younger sister” to Bat for Lashes’ last release. It’s also said to be somewhat of a concept album set in a “fully formed parallel universe… in which gangs of marauding female bikers roam our streets, teenagers make out on car hoods, and a powerful female energy casts spells and leave clues for us to follow.”



Songwriter Natasha Khan takes on the persona of Nikki Pink, one of the women who inhabit this world. Our first introduction to this protagonist and her story comes in the form of lead single “Kids in the Dark”. Take a listen to the ’80s-influenced track below.

Pre-orders for Bat for Lashes’ Lost Girls are going on now. The tracklist and album art are below.

Lost Girls Artwork:

Lost Girls Tracklist:

01. Kids in the Dark

02. The Hunger

03. Feel for You

04. Desert Man

05. Jasmine

06. Vampires

07. So Good

08. Safe Tonight

09. Peach Sky

10. Mountains