Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Bat for Lashes announces new album, Lost Girls, shares “Kids in the Dark”: Stream

Natasha Khan follows up 2016's The Bride with a "fully formed parallel universe" of "powerful female energy"

by
on June 10, 2019, 8:24am
0 comments
Bat for Lashes, photo by Logan White New Album Lost Girls Kids in the Dark Stream
Bat for Lashes, photo by Logan White

Bat for Lashes has announced a new album called Lost Girls. The record follows 2016’s The Bride and is due out September 6th via AWAL Recordings.

According to a press release, the new full-length is the “mischievous younger sister” to Bat for Lashes’ last release. It’s also said to be somewhat of a concept album set in a “fully formed parallel universe… in which gangs of marauding female bikers roam our streets, teenagers make out on car hoods, and a powerful female energy casts spells and leave clues for us to follow.”

Songwriter Natasha Khan takes on the persona of Nikki Pink, one of the women who inhabit this world. Our first introduction to this protagonist and her story comes in the form of lead single “Kids in the Dark”. Take a listen to the ’80s-influenced track below.

Pre-orders for Bat for Lashes’ Lost Girls are going on now. The tracklist and album art are below.

Lost Girls Artwork:

Bat For Lashes new album lost girls cover artworkLost Girls Tracklist:
01. Kids in the Dark
02. The Hunger
03. Feel for You
04. Desert Man
05. Jasmine
06. Vampires
07. So Good
08. Safe Tonight
09. Peach Sky
10. Mountains

image

Tour Stop: Jenny Lewis, Sharon

image

Bjork's Top 5 Songs

image

Tour Stop: Lizzo, Bikini Kill,

image

Tom Morello on RATM, Prophets

image

St. Vincent's Top Songs

Previous Story
Rob Zombie unleashes fierce 3 From Hell trailer: Watch
Next Story
Steven Spielberg to write and direct new horror series that can only be watched in the dark
No comments