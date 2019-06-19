Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Christian Bale is America’s favorite Batman, new poll finds

The Dark Knight star edges out Michael Keaton

by
on June 19, 2019, 4:40pm
0 comments
Christian Bale as Batman in The Dark Knight
Christian Bale as Batman in The Dark Knight

America has spoken and have named their Batman. According to a recent survey, American audiences prefer Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy) to lord over Gotham City. The Academy Award-winning actor inched just ahead of Tim Burton’s go-to Michael Keaton (Batman, Batman Returns).

The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult surveyed 2,200 adults for the poll. Bale won the battle based on a percentage of “net favorability.” In other words, anybody who responded “very positively” or “somewhat positively,” minus the negative responses.

Curiously enough, George Clooney (Batman and Robin) fared better than fellow maligned actors Val Kilmer (Batman Forever) and Ben Affleck (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice). Not surprisingly, none of the three garnered a net favorability above 20%.

Elsewhere, the other Bat-centric poll results are both surprising and not. As far as Batman’s arch-nemesis is concerned, Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight) is the preferred Joker over Jack Nicholson (Batman). Both polled well above Jared Leto (Suicide Squad).

America's Favorite Batman

In terms of approval for the upcoming sixth actor to inherit the cape and cowl, Robert Pattinson outranked rumored runner-up Nicholas Hoult with the 18-34 age group polled, while the percentages are closer to even for older audiences.

The one notable outlier involves everyone’s choice for Catwoman. Oddly enough, Halle Berry‘s (Catwoman) net favorability landed slightly above Michelle Pfeiffer‘s (Batman Returns). Ask any fan of the series how they feel about this.

Ask ’em about a basketball scene, while you’re at it…

image

Fan Theories: What If The

image

Punks on Film: How Hollywood

image

O'Shea Jackson on Long Shot,

image

Tour Stop: Noel Gallagher's High

image

311 and Dirty Heads Prepare

Previous Story
The Haxan Cloak announces release of Midsommar score
Next Story
I Prevail’s Steve Menoian on New Album Trauma, Chester Bennington’s Legacy, and Covering Taylor Swift
No comments