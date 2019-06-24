Menu
Cardi B, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X perform at 2019 BET Awards: Watch

Cardi performed "Press", Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus rode in on horses, and Lizzo delivered a flute solo

by
on June 23, 2019, 10:56pm
Cardi B, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X at BET Awards 2019
The 2019 BET Awards took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Cardi B, LizzoLil Nas X, and Migos all took the stage over the course of the evening, and you can catch video of their respective performances below.

Cardi B kicked off the night by performing her new single “Press” and “Clout”, her collaboration with Offset.

Days after releasing his debut 7 EP, Lil Nas X reconnected with Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their viral smash “Old Town Road”. The pair road horses onto a stage adorned to look like an old time saloon.

Lizzo showcased her excellent new album Cuz I Love You with “Truth Hurts”. The performance saw Lizzo and her dances dressed in wedding dresses, situated atop a giant wedding cake, and featured a mighty flute solo from the “Juice” Queen.

The mighty Migos teamed up with DJ Mustard to perform their chart-topping collaboration “Pure Water”.

