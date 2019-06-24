Cardi B, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X at BET Awards 2019

The 2019 BET Awards took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Cardi B, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Migos all took the stage over the course of the evening, and you can catch video of their respective performances below.

Cardi B kicked off the night by performing her new single “Press” and “Clout”, her collaboration with Offset.



Now this is how you open a show with bae right next to you! 😍@iamcardib + @offsetyrn did THAT! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/R1EVHpCnnU — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 24, 2019

Days after releasing his debut 7 EP, Lil Nas X reconnected with Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their viral smash “Old Town Road”. The pair road horses onto a stage adorned to look like an old time saloon.

Lizzo showcased her excellent new album Cuz I Love You with “Truth Hurts”. The performance saw Lizzo and her dances dressed in wedding dresses, situated atop a giant wedding cake, and featured a mighty flute solo from the “Juice” Queen.

VIDEO: @Lizzo performs her single Truth Hurts at the #BETAwards. She has to show the girls what MULTI TALENTED really means. pic.twitter.com/3BDsGYYrf0 — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) June 24, 2019

The mighty Migos teamed up with DJ Mustard to perform their chart-topping collaboration “Pure Water”.