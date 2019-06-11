Last Sunday, Democratic presidential hopefuls took a break from their individual 2020 campaigns to gather at the Iowa Democrats’ Hall of Fame dinner. In addition to delivering speeches detailing their stances and policies, the candidates also gave voters a peek into their music tastes. As they took the stage, each politician walked out to a different, specially chosen song, according to TIME.

Congressman Beto O’Rourke took the stage with The Clash track “Clampdown” blaring in the background. The Texas native has long revered the punk rock band and credits The Clash for making him fall in love with the genre in the first place. Previously, Spoon covered the same song during a Beto rally in Dallas. (Indeed, no Mars Volta in sight Sunday, but that could change should Beto win it all.)

(Read: Beto O’Rourke Curates a Punk Rock Playlist of Deep Cuts)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg proclaimed his love for Phish and Radiohead in the past. However, the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana chose to walk out to the optimistic tune of “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who prides herself on speaking for the people, selected the 1980 Dolly Parton cut “9 to 5”. The Massachusetts politician used the same song to formally kick off her presidential run.

Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York and apparent ska fanatic, also went with The Clash. He specifically cued up their London Calling track “Rudie Can’t Fail”. The other New York candidate, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, lit up the stage with Lizzo’s confident banger “Good as Hell”.

Other song highlights include John Lennon’s “Power to the People” (Senator Bernie Sanders), Bill Withers “Lovely Day” (Senator Cory Booker), and Mary J. Blige’s “Work That” (Senator Kamala Harris). The event’s most random, but not totally unexpected, choice goes to Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio, who used Lil Nas X’s smash “Old Town Road” to make an entrance.

All I can say is: At least no one chose Nickelback.

Check out some of the song picks below.

