Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Beyoncé and Donald Glover duet on “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” in new Lion King trailer: Watch

Our first preview of the star-studded Disney collaboration

by
on June 20, 2019, 1:01pm
0 comments
beyonce glover gambino can you feel the love tonight song version lion king stream
Beyoncé and Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino (photo by Ben Kaye)

Disney’s upcoming “live-action” remake of The Lion King contains a number of classic songs from the beloved animated original. One of those is a version of Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, set to be a duet between Beyoncé (Nala) and Donald Glover (Simba). Today, we get out first peek at this star-studded collaboration in a new teaser trailer.

As Vibe points out, an international TV spot features 30 seconds of Bey and Glover’s duet. Theirs is sweet and heartwarming, not unlike Sir Elton’s own award-winning version. The video also includes a listen to James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Family Films of 2019)

Check out the trailer below.

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” nabbed an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1995, while John later earned a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Earlier this month, we heard Queen Bey speak as Nala for the first time. The Jon Favreau-directed Lion King remake arrives in theaters July 19th and also stars John Oliver as Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa. Hans Zimmer also contributed to the film’s soundtrack.

Previous Story
Kokoshca Promise the Best Night of the Year at Mad Cool Festival
Next Story
Rick and Morty creators defend Game of Thrones ending
No comments