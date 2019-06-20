Beyoncé and Donald Glover duet on “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” in new Lion King trailer: Watch

Beyoncé and Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino (photo by Ben Kaye)

Disney’s upcoming “live-action” remake of The Lion King contains a number of classic songs from the beloved animated original. One of those is a version of Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, set to be a duet between Beyoncé (Nala) and Donald Glover (Simba). Today, we get out first peek at this star-studded collaboration in a new teaser trailer.

As Vibe points out, an international TV spot features 30 seconds of Bey and Glover’s duet. Theirs is sweet and heartwarming, not unlike Sir Elton’s own award-winning version. The video also includes a listen to James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.



Check out the trailer below.

New #TheLionKing international TV spot featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/L5FzVyKcXD — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2019

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” nabbed an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1995, while John later earned a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Earlier this month, we heard Queen Bey speak as Nala for the first time. The Jon Favreau-directed Lion King remake arrives in theaters July 19th and also stars John Oliver as Zazu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa. Hans Zimmer also contributed to the film’s soundtrack.