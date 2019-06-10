Justin Bieber randomly challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight

Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise

Absolutely no one asked for this showdown, and yet here it is: Justin Bieber has officially challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC fight.

In a tweet Sunday night, the pop star invited the Jack Reacher actor to brawl in the famed UFC Octagon. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” wrote Bieber.



“Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?” Bieber tagged @danawhite, the current president of the UFC, in hopes of getting him aboard the event.

It’s unclear what prompted the 25-year-old Purpose singer to call out Cruise. Perhaps their cult groups Hillsong Church and Scientology are at odds? Bieber’s not a fan of the Mission Impossible franchise? Or maybe Bieber wants to test out his new deodorant brand?

Bieber is a tad taller than Cruise, but the Hollywood star is said to have more weight on his frame. And sure, Bieber may be younger than the 56-year-old movie vet, but has he forgotten that Cruise loves doing his own dangerous, physically taxing stunts? Bieber likes to stay active… sort of.

Neither Cruise nor UFC have formally replied to Bieber. However, that hasn’t stopped the entire Internet from commenting.

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout,” tweeted MMA legend Conor McGregor. “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

Director Kevin Smith also chimed in to give Bieber some fighting tips.

You wanna control Cruise in this match? 1) Don’t fight him on a couch: he can be bouncy. 2) Make sure you’re fighting the actual Tom Cruise, because he’s king of impossible rubber mask reveals. 3) If he slides into the Octagon in Wayfarers and undies, go for his parents’ Porsche. https://t.co/mWdyeUiLQW — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 10, 2019

Of course, a viral pop culture moment like this wouldn’t be complete without the memes: