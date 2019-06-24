Big K.R.I.T. taps Lil Wayne and Saweetie for sultry collab “Addiction”: Stream

Big K.R.I.T.

In a few weeks, Big K.R.I.T. will release his new album, K.R.I.T. Iz Here, which serves as a sequel to 2010’s K.R.I.T. WUZ HERE. Today, the Mississippi rapper has revealed the latest single, “Addiction”, which features Lil Wayne and Saweetie.

The fiery collaboration sees Saweetie locking down the steamy chorus, opening the tune with the refrain “Dive in/ This should feel like water.” From there, K.R.I.T. and Lil Wayne swap laidback, water-themed verses, together offering up what could one of the major hits of the summer.



Check out the track, which was produced by Don Coreleon and Rico Love, below.

K.R.I.T. Iz Here drops on July 12th, and if “Addiction” is any indication, the LP is set to feature a running list of heavy-hitters as collaborators. Update: As we were saying, the album also boasts collaborations with J. Cole, Rico Love, and Baby Rose.

To support the album’s release, Big K.R.I.T. will embark on the 41-date “From The South With Love Tour”. Get tickets here.

K.R.I.T. IZ HERE Tracklist:

01. K.R.I.T. HERE

02. High End Country (Interlude)

03. I Been Waitin

04. I Make It Easy

05. Addiction (feat. Lil Wayne and Saweetie)

06. Energy

07. Obvious (feat. Rico Love)

08. I Made (feat. Yella Beezy)

09. Everytime (feat. Baby Rose)

10. Believe

11. Prove It (feat. J. Cole)

12. Family Matters

13. “Blue Flame” (Interlude)

14. Blue Flame Ballet

15. Learned From Texas

16. Outer Space

17. High Beams (feat. WOLFE de MÇHLS)

18. Life in the Sun (feat. Camper)

19. M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.P.I.