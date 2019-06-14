Bill Callahan, photo by Hanly Banks Callahan

Bill Callahan returns with his new album, Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out through Drag City, Shepherd serves as the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed Dream River. According to a press statement, much had transpired since the release of that last LP. Not only did Callahan get married, but also had a child — both huge life changes that affected his songwriting:



“But afterwards, it was suddenly harder for him to find the place where the songs came, to make him and these new experiences over again into something to sing,” the press release explains. “His songs have always been elusive, landing lightly between character study and autobiography, as the singer-songwriter often does. This felt different, though. After 20 years of putting music first, he wasn’t prepared to go away from it completely. Or perhaps, after all the time, the obvious needs to be made just a little more explicit?”

(Read: Bill Callahan: Caught in the Reeds with America’s Post-Modern Patriot)

The statement goes on to describe the 20-track album as having “shorter” songs than usual, a tradeoff for the sheer number of songs themselves. It also says Callahan wrote them “from somewhere beyond his Eagle-Apocalypse-Riverheadspace” and, as a result, the record is “very much its own beast.”

Callahan will support Shepherd with a US tour that runs throughout summer and fall. Grab your tickets here.

Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest Artwork:

Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest Tracklist:

01. Shepherd’s Welcome

02. Black Dog on the Beach

03. Angela

04. The Ballad of The Hulk

05. Writing

06. Morning is My Godmother

07. 747

08. Watch Me Get Married

09. Young Icarus

10. Released

11. What Comes After Certainty

12. Confederate Jasmine

13. Call Me Anything

14. Son of the Sea

15. Camels

16. Circles

17. When We Let Go

18. Lonesome Valley

19. Tugboats and Tumbleweeds

20. The Beast