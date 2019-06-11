Black Belt Eagle Scout has announced her new album, At the Party with My Brown Friends. Due out August 30th via Saddle Creek, the sophomore record follows September’s Mother of My Children.

The new record sees songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Katherine Paul taking a careful step forward, focusing even more on hushed vocals and soft moods. This time, Black Belt Eagle Scout focuses on the smaller moments, like a spontaneous beach day, memories of her mother, or the comfort of a close group of friends.

That latter concept becomes the central concept of the new album’s lead single and near-title track, “At the Party”. With Paul’s vocals layered atop of booming drums, she sings of navigating the world with her companions around her. As she explained in a press release,

“Within my conscious self, there is always a sense of questioning the legitimacy of the world when you grow up on an Indian reservation. We are all at the party (the world), trying to navigate ourselves within a good or bad situation. I happen to be at the party with my brown friends- Indigenous, Black, POC who always have my back while we walk throughout this event called life.”

Pre-orders for Black Belt Eagle Scout’s At the Party with My Brown Friends are now available. Find the album art and tracklist ahead.

At the Party with My Brown Friends Artwork:

At the Party with My Brown Friends Tracklist:

01. At the Party

02. My Heart Dreams

03. Going to the Beach With Haley

04. Real Lovin

05. Run It to Ya

06. I Said I Wouldn’t Write This Song

07. Scorpio Moon

08. Half Colored Hair

09. You’re Me and I’m You

Black Belt Eagle Scout will tour this summer and fall, including stops at Newport Folk Festival and Pickathon. Find her full schedule below, and look for tickets here.

Black Belt Eagle Scout 2019 Tour Dates:

06/20-21 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island

07/11 – Abbotsford, BC @ Jam In Jubilee

07/26 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/01-04 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Festival

08/25 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING

10/30 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/01 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/05 – Memphis, TN @ The Hi-Tone

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/03 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

12/04 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer