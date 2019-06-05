Blanck Mass, photo by Harrison Reid

Experimental electronic artist Blanck Mass is prepping his fourth studio effort for release this summer. Animated Violence Mild follows well-received records World Eater in 2017 and 2015’s Dumb Flesh.

The eight-track LP was written throughout 2018 by Blanck Mass, aka Fuck Buttons founder Benjamin John Power. Self-discovery and a dedication to craftsmanship inspired the Scotland-based musician.



Grief is also a theme throughout the album; in both a personal sense and global sense, “for what we as a species have lost and handed over to our blood-sucking counterpart, consumerism, only to be ravaged by it,” according to a statement.

“I believe that many of us have willfully allowed our survival instinct to become engulfed by the snake we birthed,” Power added. “Animated — brought to life by humankind. Violent — insurmountable and wild beyond our control. Mild — delicious.”

Lead single “House vs. House” gives fans their first taste of the new record. Echoing the LP’s subject matter, it’s a chaotic listen and a snapshot of the world in utter disarray. Hear it below.

Animated Violence Mild arrives August 12th through Sacred Bones. Peep the artwork and full tracklist below.

Animated Violence Mild Artwork:

Animated Violence Mild Tracklist:

01. Intro

02. Death Drop

03. House vs. House

04. Hush Money

05. Love is a Parasite

06. Creature / West Fuqua

07. No Dice

08. Wings of Hate