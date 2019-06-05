Menu
Blanck Mass announces new album, Animated Violence Mild, shares “House vs. House”: Stream

Benjamin John Power grieves for the world on his fourth LP

by
on June 05, 2019, 9:59am
blanck mass new album animated violence mild announcement electronic music
Blanck Mass, photo by Harrison Reid

Experimental electronic artist Blanck Mass is prepping his fourth studio effort for release this summer. Animated Violence Mild follows well-received records World Eater in 2017 and 2015’s Dumb Flesh.

The eight-track LP was written throughout 2018 by Blanck Mass, aka Fuck Buttons founder Benjamin John Power. Self-discovery and a dedication to craftsmanship inspired the Scotland-based musician.

(Read: The Big Business of Electronic Music Culture)

Grief is also a theme throughout the album; in both a personal sense and global sense, “for what we as a species have lost and handed over to our blood-sucking counterpart, consumerism, only to be ravaged by it,” according to a statement.

“I believe that many of us have willfully allowed our survival instinct to become engulfed by the snake we birthed,” Power added. “Animated — brought to life by humankind. Violent — insurmountable and wild beyond our control. Mild — delicious.”

Lead single “House vs. House” gives fans their first taste of the new record. Echoing the LP’s subject matter, it’s a chaotic listen and a snapshot of the world in utter disarray. Hear it below.

Animated Violence Mild arrives August 12th through Sacred Bones. Peep the artwork and full tracklist below.

Animated Violence Mild Artwork:

blanck mass animated violence mild album artwork Blanck Mass announces new album, Animated Violence Mild, shares House vs. House: Stream

Animated Violence Mild Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. Death Drop
03. House vs. House
04. Hush Money
05. Love is a Parasite
06. Creature / West Fuqua
07. No Dice
08. Wings of Hate

