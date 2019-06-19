Blarf's Cease & Desist album artwork

Before heading off on his world tour, comedian Eric André will release a new album under his mysterious moniker Blarf. It’s called Cease & Desist and due out June 26th through Stones Throw Records.

Although both the comedian and his label deny André’s involvement in Blarf, there’s plenty of clues that indicate otherwise. Earlier this month, André tweeted about a Blarf concert in Los Angeles. “People are confusing this guy BLARF on @stonesthrow for me!” he wrote. “Let’s go to his show and see what the fuck is going on here!”



(Buy: Tickets to Eric André’s “Legalize Everything World Tour”)

Additionally, according to Exclaim, Blarf was the name of a project he launched while still studying at the Berklee School of Music. It’s also the title of a 2014 collaboration between André and Toronto producer the First Seed.

While we’re being kept in suspense, Blarf has released the first official single from Cease & Desist. The lengthily titled “Badass Bullshit Benjamin Buttons Butthole Assassin” is a jarring disarray of percussion, noise, and scrambled samples straight out of André’s mind. Its accompanying video is no less just as bizarre, and can be seen below.

Blarf’s LA concert goes down July 6th at the Lodge Room and also features JD Beck & Domi, Peanut Butter Wolf, DJ Douggpound, and more.

Along with the new album, André has a hidden-camera film in the works dubbed Bad Trip.