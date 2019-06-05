Bleached are ready to “Kiss You Goodbye” on new song: Stream

Bleached's "Kiss You Goodbye" music video

Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? is the forthcoming album from Bleached. Arriving on shelves July 12th via Dead Oceans, the 12-track LP is said to be the garage rockers most “courageous” yet and the first written from “a place of sobriety.”

Last month’s single, “Hard to Kill” encouraged listeners to change their unhealthy behaviors. Similarly, today’s “Kiss You Goodbye” sees the Clavin sisters finally ditching the negative people that have been weighing them down.



(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

“Kiss you goodbye/ For the last time,” Bleached bid adieu on the new song. “Return to sender/ Feeling so alive/ Some things are meant to die.”

Check it out below via its official music video. Helmed by duo Giraffe Studios, it’s a colorful, entertaining clip set at a ’70s-themed BBQ in Los Angeles.

And read a statement from the directors,

“We all saw ‘Kiss you Goodbye’ as an opportunity to pay

homage to our roots in the valley. Not only are we all sibling sisters coming together, but also all San Fernando valley girls at heart. What better way to celebrate that than a quick shout out to backyard BBQs, body builders and a little boogie nights on a Sunday in beautiful Woodland Hills.”

For more of the Welcome the Worms follow-up, revisit “Shitty Ballet”.

Bleached are scheduled to bring Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? on tour for the next couple of months. Buy your tickets here.

“Kiss You Goodbye” Artwork: