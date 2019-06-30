Blink-182 dedicate “Aliens Exist” performance to Tom DeLonge: Watch

Blink-182's original lineup

This past weekend saw Blink-182 launch their co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne. The trek finds the band performing their classic Enema of the State in full to mark it’s 20th anniversary. Though they’ll be celebrating without founding member Tom DeLonge, who split with the band in 2015, the former singer/guitarist is not forgotten. In fact, Mark Hoppus dedicated “Aliens Exist” to his old bandmate at Blink’s gig in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday.

“This song goes out to Tom, wherever he is,” Hoppus said before replacement member Matt Skiba kicked off “Aliens Exist”.



For those not up-to-date with all the Blink-182 madness of the last few years, the joke here is that DeLonge parted ways with the pop punk heroes to pursue his interest in UFO research. Unsurprisingly, he actually wrote “Aliens Exist”, so the writing was really on the walls. The split was sudden and acrimonious, but DeLonge and Hoppus have apparently started talking about when the former would be able to rejoin the band.

The dedication came off as sincere, so perhaps there really is a path to reconciliation in the near future. Until then, watch fan-shot footage of the DeLonge shout out during “Aliens Exist” below. You can also snag tickets to Blink-182’s mass of tour dates with Lil Wayne here.