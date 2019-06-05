Blink-182 to perform Enema of the State on upcoming US tour

Earlier this year, Blink-182 marked the 20th anniversary of their album Enema of the State by playing it in full at the Back on the Beach Festival in Huntington, CA. Now, the band has revealed plans to stage similar full album performances as part of their upcoming co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne.
According to a press release, Blink “will be performing their pivotal album, Enema of the State, from start to finish on their highly-anticipated summer tour, along with other hits from their catalog.”
The 40-date outing kicks off June 27th in Columbus, Ohio and includes festival appearances at Vans Warped Tour in Atlanta City; Festival d’été de Québec in Quebec; Riot Fest in Chicago; and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.
See the full tour schedule below, and pick up your tickets here.
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
06/27 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
06/29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
06/30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Vans Warped Tour *
07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/06 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
07/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest #
07/09 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *
07/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
07/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec *
07/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza #
08/04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *
08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
08/09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *
09/07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove *
09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *
09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival #
10/11-13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *
* = w/ Blink-182 only
# = w/ Lil Wayne only