Blink-182 to perform Enema of the State on upcoming US tour

Blink 182's Enema of the State

Earlier this year, Blink-182 marked the 20th anniversary of their album Enema of the State by playing it in full at the Back on the Beach Festival in Huntington, CA. Now, the band has revealed plans to stage similar full album performances as part of their upcoming co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne.

According to a press release, Blink “will be performing their pivotal album, Enema of the State, from start to finish on their highly-anticipated summer tour, along with other hits from their catalog.”



The 40-date outing kicks off June 27th in Columbus, Ohio and includes festival appearances at Vans Warped Tour in Atlanta City; Festival d’été de Québec in Quebec; Riot Fest in Chicago; and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

See the full tour schedule below, and pick up your tickets here.

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne 2019 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

06/27 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

06/29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

06/30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Vans Warped Tour *

07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/06 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest #

07/09 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

07/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

07/14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec *

07/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza #

08/04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

08/09-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *

09/07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove *

09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *

09/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival #

10/11-13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival *

* = w/ Blink-182 only

# = w/ Lil Wayne only