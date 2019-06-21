Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Blink-182 howl about the “Generational Divide” on blistering new song: Stream

A quick, forceful track accompanied by an equally in-your-face video

by
on June 21, 2019, 4:35pm
0 comments
Blink-182 generational divide new song stream
Blink-182

Blink-182 have promised that their new album will be a “more aggressive” effort. Lead single “Blame It on My Youth” may have been more anthemic than antagonistic, but new track “Generational Divide” certainly comes off like a swift punch in the ear.

A speedy punk cut, “Generational Divide” clocks in at a blistering 50 seconds. A showcase for Travis Barker’s furious drumming and Matt Skiba’s ability to rip a guitar riff, the song finds Mark Hoppus howling a sadly rhetorical question: “Is it better now? Are we better now?” For those waiting to hear Blink-182 return to their thrashier roots, it definitely makes good on that promise.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

The track comes accompanied by a Kevin Kerslake-directed video featuring Blink-182 tearing into the song in the confines of a small room lined with punk rock concert posters. Check it out below.

Later this month, Blink-182 will kick off a co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne. The trek will see them celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark Enema of the State LP by playing it in full. Get tickets here.

Previous Story
ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, Tyga, and YG appear on Mustard’s new song “On GOD”: Stream
Next Story
Transparent’s Jill Soloway replaces Bryan Singer on Red Sonja
No comments