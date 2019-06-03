Martin Scorsese’s Bob Dylan documentary Rolling Thunder Revue gets a first trailer: Watch

Bob Dylan in Rolling Thunder Revue

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that it had secured Martin Scorsese’s long-gestating Bob Dylan documentary, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story. Now, ahead of its release on June 12th, the streaming service has unveiled its first trailer.

The film focuses on Dylan’s 1975 tour, during which the rock icon and his numerous collaborators opted to perform in intimate venues over 20,000-capacity arenas.



The trailer teases Dylan first on-camera interview in over a decade, in addition to commentary from tour mate and longtime collaborator Joan Baez, late actor and playwright Sam Shepard, and wrongfully imprisoned boxer Rubin Carter, who inspired Dylan to write “Hurricane”.

Part concert film, part documentary, Rolling Thunder Revue also promises interviews with the late Allen Ginsberg and others paired with never-before-seen footage from the tour.

Watch the trailer below.

The movie will screen in 20 cities ahead of its Netflix release. Sony will also release a soundtrack boxset, Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings, on June 7th featuring 14 CDs containing 148 tracks.