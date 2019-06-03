Bon Iver announces new tour dates with Feist

Bon Iver (Ben Kaye) and Feist (Lior Phillips)

It’s exciting day of news for Bon Iver fans. In addition to the release of two news songs, the Justin Vernon-led collective has mapped out new tour dates for this fall. Even more exciting, they’ll be sharing the stage with Sharon Van Etten and Feist.

Bon Iver will play eight shows with Van Etten, including newly announced September dates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver. They’ll then link up with Feist for eight shows in the midwest and along the eastern seaboard. They’ve also got a date in Brooklyn on October 11th which will see them joined by Yo La Tengo.



For the upcoming dates, Bon Iver’s touring lineup will consist of Vernon, Sean Carey, Matthew McCaughan, Michael Lewis, and Andrew Fitzpatrick, as well as newcomer Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak.

See the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 7th.

You can find tickets to all of Bon Iver’s upcoming gigs here.

Bon Iver 2019 Tour Dates:

06/04 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LX @ Rockhal

06/08 — Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/12 — Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/14 — Malmo, SE @ Mölleplatsen

06/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/07 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Fest

07/11-13 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 — Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

07/16 – Lyon, FR @ Les Nuits De Fourviere

07/17 — Verona, IT @ Castello Scaligero, Villafranca di Verona

07/19 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

07/21 — Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival

08/31 — Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater *

09/02 — Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #

09/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverick Center #

09/06 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre #

09/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum #

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #

09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center #

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #

10/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

10/04 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena ^

10/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

10/08 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center %

10/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

10/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

10/19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

* = w/ Indigo Girls

# = w/ Sharon Van Etten

^ = w/ Feist

% = w/ Yo La Tengo