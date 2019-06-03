Menu
Bon Iver debuts two new songs, teases new project called icommai: Watch

The cryptic project counts Bruce Hornsby, Mosey Sumney, and The National's Bryce Dessner as collaborators

on June 03, 2019, 12:40am
Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, photo by Ben Kaye
Bon Iver took the stage at London’s All Points East Festival on Sunday with new music in tow. The Justin Vernon-led outfit closed their set by debuting two songs: “Hey Ma” and “U”. Watch fan-captured footage below.

What’s more, the video screen publicized the link to a new website, icommai.com, on which an extensive list of collaborators are listed. Among them: Bruce Hornsby, Mosey Sumney, The National’s Bryce Dessner, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, and more.

Bon Iver’s last studio album, 22, A Million, was released in September 2016. The band recently mapped out fall tour dates alongside Sharon Van Etten.

Here are two new Bon Iver songs

New album premiered in All Points East in London. This is the second of 2 tracks played. from boniver

