Bon Iver debuts two new songs, teases new project called icommai: Watch

Bon Iver took the stage at London’s All Points East Festival on Sunday with new music in tow. The Justin Vernon-led outfit closed their set by debuting two songs: “Hey Ma” and “U”. Watch fan-captured footage below.

What’s more, the video screen publicized the link to a new website, icommai.com, on which an extensive list of collaborators are listed. Among them: Bruce Hornsby, Mosey Sumney, The National’s Bryce Dessner, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner, and more.



Bon Iver’s last studio album, 22, A Million, was released in September 2016. The band recently mapped out fall tour dates alongside Sharon Van Etten.