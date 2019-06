Bonnaroo, photo by David Brendan Hall

A 27-year-old man died while attending Bonnaroo on Saturday.

Festival organizers told the Tennessean that the man received CPR after being found unresponsive in the festival’s campgrounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but organizers believe the victim had an underlying medical condition.

Last year, the Tennessean reported that 13 people had died at Bonnaroo since the festival’s birth in 2002.