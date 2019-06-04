Brian “Head” Welch jams Korn classic “Blind” with Mike Huckabee: Watch

Brian Head Welch and Mike Huckabee, via YouTube: Huckabee

Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch rocked his band’s classic track “Blind” with conservative Christian TV host and former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee.

The song, off the band’s 1994 self-titled debut, is one of Korn’s most blistering tracks, and often opens their live shows, with singer Jonathan Davis screaming “Are You Ready?”



But we’re not sure anyone was ready for this!

Yes, Welch famously left Korn during the height of their fame to pursue a life of religion, embracing Jesus Christ and leaving behind a life of drug addiction and rock ’n’ roll. And even after rejoining Korn in 2013, Welch has still been true to his Christian convictions.

So, Welch’s appearance, along with his daughter Jennea, on Huckabee’s show to promote their recent documentary, Loud Krazy Love, was not surprising. But when the former Arkansas governor reminded Welch that the last time they spoke, they agreed to jam together, that’s when things took a strange turn.

Cut away to Welch and bassist Huckabee crushing “Blind” together, rounded out by a backing band (watch below). Huckabee has been playing bass since the age of 12, and plays in a classic rock cover band called The Capitol Offense, so he’s no slouch on the low-end, despite looking a bit awkward in his suit and tie next to the dreadlocked Head.

Huckabee, who is the father of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is also no stranger to controversy, having made headlines in April when he condemned the movement for LGBTQ equality, telling The Christian Post, “The biggest threat to biblical principles today is the failure to apply a biblical standard of maleness and femaleness.”

Welch’s aforementioned documentary, Loud Krazy Love, will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on June 18th. Meanwhile, Korn are working on a new album and will embark on a summer North American tour with Alice in Chains. Tickets for the trek are available here.