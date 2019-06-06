Brian Wilson postpones US tour dates, cites struggles with mental illness

Brian Wilson, photo by Philip Cosores

Brian Wilson was scheduled to be on the road throughout most of the spring and summer. But now the Beach Boy has postponed a bunch of tour dates due to his struggles with mental illness.

Wilson made the announcement on his official website Thursday. Although previously under control, his mental health issues have since returned following his numerous back surgeries over the last year.



“After my last surgery I started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for awhile,” Wilson wrote in a lengthy statement. “I was not feeling like myself.”

(Read: 73% of Musicians Report Suffering from Mental Illness)

The 76-year-old music legend continued, “Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it. We’re not sure what is causing it but I do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles.” He added that he’s been “struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why.”

As Wilson recovers, all of the remaining dates on his “Pet Sounds” and “Greatest Hits” tours will be postponed. However, Wilson’s postponement plans don’t seem to include “Something Great from ’68 Tour”, his joint trek with The Zombies in August.

Find Wilson’s updated tour itinerary below. Grab tickets to his remaining concerts here.

Brian Wilson 2019 Tour Dates:

06/07 – Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium *

06/08 – Concord, NH @ Chubb Theater at CCA *

06/11 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre *

06/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre *

06/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena #

06/15 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater *

06/16 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center *

06/18 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights *

06/20 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center *

06/21 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center *

06/23 – Auror, IL @ RiverEdge Park *

08/09 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Casino #

08/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino ^

09/01 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino ^

09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre ^

09/07 – Pala, CA @ Pala Casino ^

09/08 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre ^

09/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

09/13 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater ^

09/14 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre ^

09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

09/17 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

09/19 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater ^

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater ^

09/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater ^

09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre ^

09/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

* = Pet Sounds: The Final Performances

# = Greatest Hits Live!

^ = “Something Great from ’68 Tour” w/ The Zombies

Read Wilson’s full postponement statement:

Dear friends,

It is with great regret that I need to postpone my upcoming June tour.

It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades. There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey.

As you may know in the last year or so I’ve had 3 surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and i’m physically stronger than i’ve been in a long time.

However, after my last surgery i started feeling strange and it’s been pretty scary for awhile. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I’d describe it. We’re not sure what is causing it but i do know that it’s not good for me to be on the road right now so I’m heading back to Los Angeles.

I had every intention to do these shows and was excited to get back to performing. I’ve been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better. But then it crept back and I’ve been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean and I don’t know why. Its something i’ve never dealt with before and we cant quite figure it out just yet.

I’m going to rest, recover and work with my doctors on this.

I’m looking forward to my recovery and seeing everyone later in the year.

The music and my fans keep me going and I know this will be something I can AGAIN overcome.

Love & Mercy,

Brian Wilson

Revisit “The Right Time”, taken from his 2015 album, No Pier Pressure: