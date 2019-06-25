Brittany Howard announces debut solo album, Jaime, shares “History Repeats”: Stream

Brittany Howard, photo by Danny Clinch

Alabama Shakes singer/guitarist Brittany Howard is taking centerstage with her debut solo album. Titled Jaime, it’s due to hit shelves September 20th through ATO Records.

The 11-track effort materialized after Howard took a cross-country road trip from her Nashville to a small house in rustic Topanga, California. Jaime takes its name from Howard’s sister, who taught her how to play the piano and write poetry before passing away from cancer. “The title is in memoriam, and she definitely did shape me as a human being,” Howard noted in a statement.



(Read: The 25 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

Howard, who also plays in the bands Thunderbitch and Bermuda Triangle, said she decided to finally launch a solo career because she wanted to tell her own story, in her own words,

“I turned 30 and I was like, ‘What do I want the rest of my life to look like?'” Do I want to play the same songs until I’m 50 and then retire, or do I do something that’s scarier for me? Do I want people to understand me and know me, do I want to tell them my story? I’m very private, but my favorite work is when people are being honest and really doing themselves.”

Recording in Shawn Everett’s Los Angeles studio, Howard recruited assistance from Robert Glasper and drummer Nate Smith, as well as fellow Alabama Shakes member Zac Cockrell.

As a first look at Jaime, Howard is sharing lead single “History Repeats”, said to be “as much a personal song as it is a song about us as a human species.” She added, “Our times of success may propel us forward, but our repeating failures hold us back from evolving into harmony.”

Check it out below.

Pre-orders for the new album have begun. Howard will promote her new album with a North American fall tour, tickets for which go on sale beginning this Friday, June 28th. She’s also been added to the lineups for Austin City Limits Festival and the Atlanta installment of Afropunk.

Alabama Shakes last album, Sound & Color, came out way back in 2015 and earned the band four Grammys.

Jaime Artwork:

Jaime Tracklist:

01. History Repeats

02. He Loves Me

03. Georgia

04. Stay High

05. Tomorrow

06. Short and Sweet

07. 13th Century Metal

08. Baby

09. Goat Head

10. Presence

11. Run to Me

Brittany Howard 2019 Tour Dates:

08/17 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

08/18 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

08/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

09/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

09/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival