Brittany Howard announces debut solo album, Jaime, shares “History Repeats”: Stream

Alabama Shakes singer/guitarist Brittany Howard is taking centerstage with her debut solo album. Titled Jaime, it’s due to hit shelves September 20th through ATO Records.
The 11-track effort materialized after Howard took a cross-country road trip from her Nashville to a small house in rustic Topanga, California. Jaime takes its name from Howard’s sister, who taught her how to play the piano and write poetry before passing away from cancer. “The title is in memoriam, and she definitely did shape me as a human being,” Howard noted in a statement.
(Read: The 25 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)
Howard, who also plays in the bands Thunderbitch and Bermuda Triangle, said she decided to finally launch a solo career because she wanted to tell her own story, in her own words,
“I turned 30 and I was like, ‘What do I want the rest of my life to look like?'” Do I want to play the same songs until I’m 50 and then retire, or do I do something that’s scarier for me? Do I want people to understand me and know me, do I want to tell them my story? I’m very private, but my favorite work is when people are being honest and really doing themselves.”
Recording in Shawn Everett’s Los Angeles studio, Howard recruited assistance from Robert Glasper and drummer Nate Smith, as well as fellow Alabama Shakes member Zac Cockrell.
As a first look at Jaime, Howard is sharing lead single “History Repeats”, said to be “as much a personal song as it is a song about us as a human species.” She added, “Our times of success may propel us forward, but our repeating failures hold us back from evolving into harmony.”
Check it out below.
Pre-orders for the new album have begun. Howard will promote her new album with a North American fall tour, tickets for which go on sale beginning this Friday, June 28th. She’s also been added to the lineups for Austin City Limits Festival and the Atlanta installment of Afropunk.
Alabama Shakes last album, Sound & Color, came out way back in 2015 and earned the band four Grammys.
Jaime Artwork:
Jaime Tracklist:
01. History Repeats
02. He Loves Me
03. Georgia
04. Stay High
05. Tomorrow
06. Short and Sweet
07. 13th Century Metal
08. Baby
09. Goat Head
10. Presence
11. Run to Me
Brittany Howard 2019 Tour Dates:
08/17 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
08/18 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
08/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
08/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
09/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
09/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel
10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival
Brittany is excited to announce “Jaime”, her debut solo album coming September 20.
Follow @blkfootwhtfoot or visit https://t.co/KykNmkOro5 for more information on upcoming tour dates, pre order and to hear the first song “History Repeats”. pic.twitter.com/jphM5Um47G
— Alabama Shakes (@Alabama_Shakes) June 25, 2019