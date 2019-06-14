Bruce Springsteen has returned today with his new solo record, Western Stars. Stream the full thing below via Apple Music and Spotify

Western Stars marks Bruce Springsteen’s first album in five years, The 13-track effort was recorded in Springsteen’s home studio in New Jersey, as well as during sessions in California and New York. Ron Aniello produced the record and also played on the LP alongside Jon Brion and E Street Band members David Sancious, Charlie Giordano, and Soozie Tyrell. Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, also sings on the record and provided vocal arrangements for four of the tracks.



The album finds Bruce taking a dip into Southern California pop, creating a sweeping Americana vibe that is his best effort in years. As Dan Caffrey put it in the Consequence of Sound review of Western Stars,

“Despite the lower volume, Bruce Springsteen sounds positively invigorated on Western Stars. With a new sonic palette and renewed focus on the LP as a means of writing short stories, it’s easily his best album of new material since 2007’s Magic. Who says optimism has to be boring?”

Early singles included “Hello Sunshine”, “There Goes My Miracle”, and “Tucson Train”. Take a listen to the whole thing below.

Bruce Springsteen recently teased that he planned on recording a new record with the E Street Band soon. “I’ll record with the E Street Band in the autumn, and when we are done, we’ll go on tour,” he said.

Western Stars Artwork:

Western Stars Tracklist:

01. Hitch Hikin’

02. The Wayfarer

03. Tucson Train

04. Western Stars

05. Sleepy Joe’s Café

06. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

07. Chasin’ Wild Horses

08. Sundown

09. Somewhere North of Nashville

10. Stones

11. There Goes My Miracle

12. Hello Sunshine

13. Moonlight Motel