Keeping in mind that it’s only June, here’s what BTS have done so far this year: released one of the best records of the year (Map of the Soul: Persona), debuted a mobile video game, stormed American stadiums, dropped a trio of collaborative singles from the soon-to-be-released BTS World soundtrack, and screened the Love Yourself in Seoul concert film. But in case the ARMY hasn’t gotten enough of the Bangtan Boys, the k-pop stars are set to release yet another concert film, Bring the Soul: The Movie, this August.

Set for limited release on August 7th, the movie captures BTS at the end of the European leg of their “Love Yourself World Tour”. Specifically, it documents their final Paris gig on October 20th, 2018 and an intimate after-party held on held on a Parisian rooftop. A press release promises fans will get to see the band members “sharing their own stories as never heard before.”



Tickets go on sale July 3rd via BTS’ Bring the Soul: The Movie site. Fans can sign up for updates regarding participating theaters. Find the concert film poster below.

