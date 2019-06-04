Menu
BTS’ Jin shares emotional new solo song “Tonight”: Stream

The k-pop sensation said he was inspired by his pets

on June 04, 2019, 1:47pm
image

K-pop sensations BTS are back with new music. Specifically, band member Jin has stepped into the spotlight to release a solo song titled “Tonight”.

The fresh track comes as part of the group’s sixth anniversary celebration, “Festa”. Sweet and passionate, “Tonight” is about deeply missing a special someone — or in this case, perhaps some thing. In a blog post for the song, the 26-year-old Jin said he was thinking of his own pets while writing “Tonight”.

Hear it for yourself below.

BTS recently wrapped up the US leg of their “World Tour: Love Yourself: Speak Yourself”, which featured two epic nights in Chicago. The k-pop phenoms also delivered multiple performances on the late-night TV circuit, including a Beatles-channeling appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The outfit’s acclaimed Map of Soul: Persona dropped in April. Be sure to subscribe to our BTS email digest for all-things BTS.

“Tonight” Artwork:

