BTS World mobile game has arrived

BTS World

They’re the biggest boy band in the world, and now their careers are in your hands. BTS World, the new mobile video game that brings the boys of BTS right to your phone, has officially launched.

Coming from Netmarble Corp., the second-largest share holder in BTS’ management company Big Hit Entertainment, BTS World makes you the talent manager of the burgeoning band. It’s your job to take control of their career by styling them, managing their social media accounts, and setting their schedules. In order to do that, though, you’ll need to take video calls and respond to text messages from the band members themselves; the game features over 10,000 exclusive photos and 100 exclusive video clips of the septet.



What’s more, the “Another Story” mode will let you explore an alternate reality in which the Bangtan Boys never became K-pop royalty. What would their lives be like if they weren’t in a record-breaking music group?

“You’ll see with all the interactions that you get to see a glimpse of [the BTS members’] actual personalities,” said a Netmarble rep (via Billboard) While some of the stories may be fictional to some degree, they are based on their personalities, the things that they’ve said, and what is true to how they speak and how they feel about things.”

It’s all soundtracked by new music from BTS, including “Dream Glow” featuring Charli XCX, “A Brand New Day” featuring Zara Larsson, “All Night” featuring Juice WRLD, and an as-yet-unrevealed song called “Heartbeat”.

Watch the BTS World trailer below, and download a copy of the game here.