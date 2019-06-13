Burger King x Stranger Things

Burger King is the latest promotional tie-in for Stranger Things 3. The legendary fast food joint has announced they will also head down to Hawkins, Indiana. As in, Upside Down.

Yes, Burger King will release an Upside Down Whopper in anticipation of the new season. There’s no catch to the burger. There’s no Demogorgon sauce. It’s just served upside down, almost as if an employee was pranking you.



Of course, no tie-in would be complete without a number of other goodies. In addition to the Whopper, participating chains will also be selling limited edition shirts, crowns, ketchup packets, and pins. This writer will be broke.

Here’s the rub, though: The Upside Down Whopper will only be served in 11 cities. (Get it?) More specifically, Miami, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.

The promotion starts June 21st, some two weeks before the July 4th premiere on Netflix. In anticipation, Burger King has remodeled their entire Twitter account and released a burger trailer.

News of the Upside Down Whooper follows Nike’s announcement of limited-edition Stranger Things branded gear, including classic era kicks.