Burial

Earlier this month, reclusive producer Burial announced a new two-song EP. Fans have already heard one of its tracks, “Claustro”. The second, titled “State Forest”, has now been revealed.

While the first offering featured elements of ’90s dance music and R&B, today’s is much more mellow in terms of tone. Over the course of eight minutes, Burial threads together an ambient, melodic tapestry sprinkled only with the occasional crackling static.



Stream the entire Claustro/State Forest EP below.

Due out via Hyperdub, the new EP serves as the English artist’s first solo release in two years. In 2018, Burial collaborated with Kode9 on the 100th and final installment of Fabric’s mix series. The year prior, he teamed with fellow UK producer Kevin Martin, aka The Bug, on a 12-inch, as well as dropped a surprise EP called Subtemple. His last proper full-length came way back in 2007 with Untrue.