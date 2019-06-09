Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Bushwick Bill “still alive,” despite reports of death: Publicist

The Geto Boys' member was recently diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

by
on June 09, 2019, 12:36pm
0 comments
Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill
Geto Boys' Bushwick Bill

Geto Boys member Bushwick Bill is “still alive and fighting cancer,” according to his publicist.

The 52-year-old rapper’s death was reported early Sunday by TMZ, citing friends of Bushwick Bill. Fellow Geto Boys member Scarface posted, “R.I.P. Bushwick Bill”, on Instagram.

However, Bushwick Bill’s publicist told TMZ that he’s alive as of Sunday afternoon, and that news of his death was based on “incorrect information which is spreading like wildfire.”

In February, Bushwick Bill was was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

This is a developing story…

Previous Story
Lil Xan pulls gun on man at Los Angeles gas station, police investigating
No comments