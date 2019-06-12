Cage the Elephant cancel European tour after guitarist suffers brutal leg injury on stage

Cage the Elephant, photo by Philip Cosores

Cage the Elephant have been forced to cancel their tour of Britain and Europe after their guitarist suffered a serious leg injury on stage. The band has been on the road supporting their latest album, Social Cues.

According to a statement from the band, guitarist Nick Bockrath sustained what sounds like a brutal injury while performing at the Netherland’s Pinkpop festival. Bockrath apparently ruptured his PCL, tore his ACL, damaged his meniscus, and fractured his tibia. Cringe.



Apparently, Cage the Elephant and Bockrath tried playing through the injury rather than cancel the tour, but after two shows, it became clear medical attention was needed. He “requires immediate surgery” and is currently under professional care.

The six canceled gigs include the band’s scheduled appearance at Isle of Wight Festival. Refunds for all the non-festival dates will be issued at the point of sale.

Hopefully Bockrath can get back on his feet (too soon?) prior to Cage the Elephant’s highly anticipated “Night Running Tour” with Beck and Spoon. Those dates are set for July and August, so fingers crossed for a speedy recovery.

Find Cage the Elephant’s full itinerary, including the canceled dates, underneath their full statement ahead. You can still find tickets to their scheduled shows here.

Tour update 🇳🇱🇬🇧🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/WCh9IJkQl2 — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) June 12, 2019

Cage the Elephant 2019 Tour Dates:

06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

06/14 – London, UK @ Heaven

06/15 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/17 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room

06/18 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

06/20 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

07/11 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *^

07/13 – George, WA @ The Gorge *^

07/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater *^

07/17 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheater *^

07/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater *^

07/20 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

07/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater *^

07/26 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater *#

07/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion *#

07/28 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *#

07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *#

07/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *#

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *#

08/03 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theater *#

08/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *#

08/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *&

08/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *&

08/13 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *&

08/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *&

08/16 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire *&

08/17 – New York, NY at Forest Hill Stadium *

08/20 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center *&

08/21 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion *&

08/22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *&

08/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *&

08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *&

08/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *&

08/29 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *&

08/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *&

09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

10/19 – Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Live Out Festival

* = w/ Beck and Spoon

^ = w/ Starcrawler

# = w/ Wild Belle

& = w/ Sunflower Bean

