Car Seat Headrest, photo by Mikeal Beland

At the start of next week, Car Seat Headrest will release a new digital live album titled Commit Yourself Completely. Coming June 17th via Matador Records, the forthcoming collection is being previewed with a live version of “Fill in the Blank”.

The live LP will feature nine tracks captured during the indie group’s 2018 UK, US, and French tours, offering a snapshot of Car Seat Headrest’s seven-person lineup. Throughout the record, Will Toledo and the band draw on music from across their catalog, including 2014’s Teens of Denial and last year’s Twin Fantasy. It also includes the first officially released recording of a longtime live staple, CSH’s cover of “Ivy” by Frank Ocean.



(Read: Why Car Seat Headrest Is the Indie Rock Hero We’ve Been Waiting For)

Said Toledo,

“This is a compilation of songs from shows we played in 2018… We recorded every show we did that year, and I went through about 50 of them to get the final tracklist for this album. This isn’t necessarily the best possible version of each track, but it’s some of the most fun we’ve had on stage. I particularly remember the show we did in the small French town of Amiens, maybe the smallest show we did that year, and how great it felt to be up in people’s faces with everyone plugging in to the music right away. The recordings we made of the shows came out very clean, so rather than try to artificially recreate how it sounded in the different venues night to night, I tried to give the whole album that in-your-face feeling, like we’re playing the songs right in front of you. When you’re onstage with everything happening at once, you never really know what it sounds like in the room anyways; all you know is how the music is feeling. Hopefully this will give you a sense of what these shows felt like.”

Preview Commit Yourself Completely with a newly released video of “Fill in the Blank”. The energized clip of the Teens of Denial favorite was recorded at Columbus, Ohio’s Newport Music Hall, and you can watch Car Seat Headrest rip through the track below.

In other news, Carseat Head Rest are currently in the midst of their 2019 summer tour; get tickets here. Toledo also recently teamed with Stef Chura on her new album Midnight, appearing on single “Sweet Sweet Midnight”.

Commit Yourself Completely Artwork:

Commit Yourself Completely Tracklist:

01. Cosmic Hero (Live at the Tramshed, Cardiff, Wales)

02. Fill In The Blank (Live at Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH)

03. Drugs With Friends (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)

04. Bodys (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)

05. Cute Thing (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, England)

06. Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, England)

07. Destroyed By Hippie Powers (Live at the Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR)

08. Ivy (live at the Capitol Theater, Olympia, WA)

09. Beach Life-in-Death (Live at Crossroads, KC, Kansas City, MO)