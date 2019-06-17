Car Seat Headrest release new live album Commit Yourself Completely: Stream

Car Seat Headrest, photo by Heather Kaplan

Car Seat Headrest have today released their new digital live album, Commit Yourself Completely. Stream the full thing below via Bandcamp.

The nine-track effort was recorded over eight shows during CSH’s 2018 tour of the UK, US, and France. The trek marked the debut of the band’s seven-person lineup, with Will Toledo stepping away from the guitar as he was backed by a number of collaborators. Commit Yourself Completely captures what the performances felt like with songs on the setlist from 2014’s Teens of Denial and last year’s Twin Fantasy, as well as the first official recording of CSH’s longtime live staple cover of Frank Ocean’s “Ivy”. A video for the live take on “Fill in the Blank” was shared as a preview.



In a press release, Toledo said of the album,

“We recorded every show we did that year, and I went through about 50 of them to get the final tracklist for this album. This isn’t necessarily the best possible version of each track, but it’s some of the most fun we’ve had on stage… The recordings we made of the shows came out very clean, so rather than try to artificially recreate how it sounded in the different venues night to night, I tried to give the whole album that in-your-face feeling, like we’re playing the songs right in front of you. When you’re onstage with everything happening at once, you never really know what it sounds like in the room anyways; all you know is how the music is feeling. Hopefully this will give you a sense of what these shows felt like.”

Take a listen to Car Seat Headrest’s Commit Yourself Completely below. You can also witness the indie rock goodness IRL by getting tickets to the band’s upcoming tour dates here.