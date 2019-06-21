Cardi B indicted by grand jury on two counts of felony assault

Cardi B, photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival)

Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury on 14 charges, including two counts of felony attempted assault, in connection with a brawl at a New York strip club in August 2018, according to TMZ.

Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment.



The alleged incident occurred at the Angels Strip Club in Queens on August 29th. Cardi is accused of ordering members of her entourage to attack two of the club’s bartenders named Jade and Baddie G. One of the bartenders, Jade, was rumored to have had a romantic relationship with Cardi B’s husband, Offset. Jade later became involved with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Cardi B was initially charged with two misdemeanors for assault and reckless endangerment, but rejected a plea deal that would have given her a conditional discharge in return for pleading guilty to a single misdemeanor, according to TMZ. After uncovering more “information,” prosecutors took the case to a grand jury.

In related news, on Thursday night Cardi B was named Songwriter of the Year during ASCAP’s 34th annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in Beverly Hills.